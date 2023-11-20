Viewsonic Reveals New Projector For Pairing With Xbox

Viewsonic is set to release its new LX700-4K projector, which was designed to be used with the Xbox. It comes equipped with 3,500 ANSI lumens brightness, and multiple gaming features.

It’s currently available in various markets including Australia, the UK, and the US.

It has a max recommended image size of 300-inches, a 240Hz display refresh rate, and a 4.2ms input lag. The light source lasts 30,000 hours, which equals up to 10 years, using it on an average of 3 hours a day.

The projector also has a 1.45:1 throw ratio, as well as a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It’s also equipped with a 0.65-inch DMD chip, and is compatible with HDR and HLG output.

It comes with horizontal / vertical keystone correction tools and 1.36x optical zoom. It can be used for 1,440p gaming at 120Hz, and 1,080p gaming at 240Hz.

The advanced settings allow seamless streaming of gaming content from an Xbox. The projector has HDMI 2.9b / HDCP 2.2 ports, and USB-A, as well as another HDMI eARC port, which can be connected to an external speaker. It also comes with a built in 15W speaker.

The Viewsonic LX700-4K projector will be available in the EU and UK from December 2023, is set for release in Australia in December 2023, and in the US, in early 2024.

It’s set to cost £997/ €1,197/ A$2,999, with US pricing still to be revealed.