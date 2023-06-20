What’s New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

LG Electronics Australia (LG) have recently announced a plethora of new entertainment products, productivity products, and new appliances through the House of Colour Event last week, that introduced the latest and greatest in products, blending innovation, creativity, and personalisation for the home.

Pantone suggests colour can play a major cultural role by crossing all areas of design and being an expression for mood and attitude.

It influences and reflects one’s personal identity and the upcoming products from LG were designed to complement this.

These new products will add a burst of colour to the modern Australian home, able to be personalised based on the user’s personality, and sense of style.

%name Whats New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life

LG have teamed up with interior design duo Josh and Matt, reimagining an open-plan home by tapping into a maximalist style to showcase the products, along with sharing the growing trend in colour and personalisation.

There are new colourways that have been introduced to LG’s WashTower, Styler, and CordZero handstick vacuum range.

The WashTower range is now available in Forest Green and Beige, and Black Steel, brining a new personalised touch to the laundry. With a more compact design incorporating reduced height, width, and depth, it unlocks decent room configurations and greater freedom for a desired aesthetic.

01 WWT 1710B scaled Whats New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life

The latest LG Styler is now available in Forest Green, and with convenience of the LG TrueSteam technology, users can refresh clothing items between wash cycles just from the comfort of their home, matching their desired aesthetic.

02 S5GOC scaled Whats New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life

In other news, the LG CordZero handstick vacuum range has been updated with a new Forest Green colour, allowing users with limited storage space to display their vacuum with confidence, without disrupting the design schemes.

The latest model also features a game-changing Power Drive Mop included with built-in generator supplying heated water into the mop pads, saving time switching between appliances.

03 A9T ULTRA scaled Whats New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life

Function and aesthetic have been paired for the brand new LG InstaView fridge complete with MoodUP LED colour panels, that bring forth playfulness and customisation, balancing versatility, style and convenience.

Users are able to select the colour of desire for the LED panels, choosing between up to 170,000 colour combinations, and the freedom to style the fridge based on mood or occasion. There are 22 colours available for the upper door panels, and 19 colours available for the lower door panels.

05 MoodUP™ refrigerator Product Whats New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life

It is customisable through the LG ThinQ mobile app, with users able to select preset colour themes including, Season, Place, Mood and Pop. There is also a built-in Bluetooth speaker allowing users to match the music to mood, utilising any streaming apps on their phone.

03 MoodUP™ refrigerator Lifestyle Image 1 Whats New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life

See the complete list of 2023 home appliance, home entertainment and IT range below:

Category  Model Name SKU Colourway RRP* Availability
Kitchen InstaView™ refrigerator with MoodU® GF-MV600 Multi $7,999 July 2023
NeoChef®, 42L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven MS4296OMBB Black $379 Available now
15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher with Auto Open Door in Matte Black Finish with TrueSteam™ – Free Standing XD3A25MB Black $1,599 Available now
Laundry 12/9kg WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer WWT-1209FGB Forest Green/ Beige $3,999 Available now
12/9kg WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer WWT-1209B Black $3,999 Available now
17kg WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer WWT-1710B Black 4,999 Available now
10kg Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine with 5 Star Water & Energy Rating WV9-1610B Black $1,499 Available now
10kg Series 9 Front Load Washing Machine with 5 Star Water & Energy Rating WV9-1610W White $1,399 Available now
9kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control DVH9-09B Black $1,899 Available now
9kg Heat Pump Dryer with Inverter Control DVH9-09W White $1,799 Available now
Styler Styler Steam Clothing Care System® – 5 Garment S5GOC Forest Green $3,299 Available now
Styler Steam Clothing Care System® – 5 Garment S5MB Black $2,999 Available now
Floorcare LG CordZero® A9T Handstick Vacuum with All-In-One Tower™  A9T-ULTRA Grey $1,499 Available now
LG CordZero® A9T Handstick Vacuum with All-In-One Tower™  A9T-AUTO Beige $1,299 Available now
LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Hand stick + Power Mop Vac A9T-MAX Forest Green $1,599 Available now
IT LG Gram Style Laptop 14Z0RS-G.AA54A Pearlesence TBC June 2023
TV / Screen LG Objet Collection – Posé 55” 4K OLED 55LX1QPSA.AAU $3,499 Available now
LG Objet Collection – Easel 65” 4K OLED 65ART90ESQA.AAU $12,999 Available now
StandbyME 27ART10AKPL.AHK $1,999 August 2023
OLED G3 77″ OLED77G3PSA.AAU $8,399 Available now
4 728x90 RS800PT0 Whats New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life
Media 728 x 90 Whats New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life
Whatmough 728x90 Whats New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life
Channel News Banner Leader board scaled Whats New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Whats New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Whats New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life
728x90 Whats New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Whats New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life
Denon Home 728x90 2 Whats New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 1 Whats New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life
Previous Post

LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display

New Sound Blaster Soundbar Introduced By Creative Technology

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Sony Files Patent For Touchscreen PlayStation Controller
Kohler Launches Smart Toilet With Speakers And LED Lights
Handy New Way To Display Digital Photos