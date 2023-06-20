What’s New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life

LG Electronics Australia (LG) have recently announced a plethora of new entertainment products, productivity products, and new appliances through the House of Colour Event last week, that introduced the latest and greatest in products, blending innovation, creativity, and personalisation for the home.

Pantone suggests colour can play a major cultural role by crossing all areas of design and being an expression for mood and attitude.

It influences and reflects one’s personal identity and the upcoming products from LG were designed to complement this.

These new products will add a burst of colour to the modern Australian home, able to be personalised based on the user’s personality, and sense of style.

LG have teamed up with interior design duo Josh and Matt, reimagining an open-plan home by tapping into a maximalist style to showcase the products, along with sharing the growing trend in colour and personalisation.

There are new colourways that have been introduced to LG’s WashTower, Styler, and CordZero handstick vacuum range.

The WashTower range is now available in Forest Green and Beige, and Black Steel, brining a new personalised touch to the laundry. With a more compact design incorporating reduced height, width, and depth, it unlocks decent room configurations and greater freedom for a desired aesthetic.

The latest LG Styler is now available in Forest Green, and with convenience of the LG TrueSteam technology, users can refresh clothing items between wash cycles just from the comfort of their home, matching their desired aesthetic.

In other news, the LG CordZero handstick vacuum range has been updated with a new Forest Green colour, allowing users with limited storage space to display their vacuum with confidence, without disrupting the design schemes.

The latest model also features a game-changing Power Drive Mop included with built-in generator supplying heated water into the mop pads, saving time switching between appliances.

Function and aesthetic have been paired for the brand new LG InstaView fridge complete with MoodUP LED colour panels, that bring forth playfulness and customisation, balancing versatility, style and convenience.

Users are able to select the colour of desire for the LED panels, choosing between up to 170,000 colour combinations, and the freedom to style the fridge based on mood or occasion. There are 22 colours available for the upper door panels, and 19 colours available for the lower door panels.

It is customisable through the LG ThinQ mobile app, with users able to select preset colour themes including, Season, Place, Mood and Pop. There is also a built-in Bluetooth speaker allowing users to match the music to mood, utilising any streaming apps on their phone.

See the complete list of 2023 home appliance, home entertainment and IT range below: