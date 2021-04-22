Apple’s New Colour Balance Feature Is Also Available On Older Apple TVs

Display and TV, Apple, Apple, Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Among the slew of products announced this week by Apple is the new Apple TV 4K, which sports a new feature that tailors video output to your specific television, recalibrating the colour balance to an industry standard, ensuring you no longer have your eyes taken out by the bright orange of Trump’s face, or have to squint your way through the ending of Game Of Thrones.

This feature will be available to all previous versions of the Apple TV HD and 4K, coming with tvOS 14.5 and iOS 14.5 (you need your iPhone to activate the feature.

Both updates are due next week, according to Apple.

720 x 97 1 Apples New Colour Balance Feature Is Also Available On Older Apple TVs
DCS 8300LHV2 728x90 smarthouse 1 Apples New Colour Balance Feature Is Also Available On Older Apple TVs
728x90 Apples New Colour Balance Feature Is Also Available On Older Apple TVs
JBHIFI Ampere 728 x 90 media Apples New Colour Balance Feature Is Also Available On Older Apple TVs
BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 Apples New Colour Balance Feature Is Also Available On Older Apple TVs
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Apples New Colour Balance Feature Is Also Available On Older Apple TVs
%name Apples New Colour Balance Feature Is Also Available On Older Apple TVs
ARL0355 Arlo Essential Spotlight Mothers Day 2021 Banner 728x90 FA scaled Apples New Colour Balance Feature Is Also Available On Older Apple TVs
4SQM banner 728x90px SOUL Apples New Colour Balance Feature Is Also Available On Older Apple TVs
728x90 7 Apples New Colour Balance Feature Is Also Available On Older Apple TVs
Previous Post

Technics Releases Affordable, Entry-Level Turntable

Ecovacs' New Robot Has A Sweet-Smelling Feature

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

American Express Gives Card Members $50 To ‘Shop Small’
in 'News'
Sony Announce 61MP Mirrorless Camera
in 'News'
Ultimate Ears Debuts Revamped Megaboom & Boom 3
in 'News'