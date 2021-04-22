Apple’s New Colour Balance Feature Is Also Available On Older Apple TVs

Among the slew of products announced this week by Apple is the new Apple TV 4K, which sports a new feature that tailors video output to your specific television, recalibrating the colour balance to an industry standard, ensuring you no longer have your eyes taken out by the bright orange of Trump’s face, or have to squint your way through the ending of Game Of Thrones.

This feature will be available to all previous versions of the Apple TV HD and 4K, coming with tvOS 14.5 and iOS 14.5 (you need your iPhone to activate the feature.

Both updates are due next week, according to Apple.