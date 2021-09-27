Fetch TV Adds ABC iView

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

ABC’s streaming app iView is coming to Fetch TV’s platform, as a ‘virtual playlist channel’.

This follows a reft of recent announcements from the streaming company, including the release of a 4K Mini Set Top Box, the renewal of its seven-channel BBC deal, and the addition of Vevo, Hayu, Vimeo, and more.

“Virtual Playlist Channels are where channel surfing meets binge viewing, and they have proven extremely popular with our subscribers and content partners alike,” explains CEO of Fetch TV Scott Lorson.

“We are very excited to partner with the ABC to introduce the iview channel on Fetch. The ABC iview App is already enormously popular, and the iview channel will further promote discovery and viewing of this fantastic content.”

The Over ear Headphones Leaderboard 728x90 1 Fetch TV Adds ABC iView
728x90 5 Fetch TV Adds ABC iView
728x90 7 Fetch TV Adds ABC iView
Incase LeaderBoard 728x90 Fetch TV Adds ABC iView
Banner Shyla 728x90 Fetch TV Adds ABC iView
728x90 Fetch TV Adds ABC iView
Antiglare 728x90 Fetch TV Adds ABC iView
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 Fetch TV Adds ABC iView
728x90 Fetch TV Adds ABC iView
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Fetch TV Adds ABC iView
Previous Post

iPhone 13 Face ID Won't Work After Third-Party Repairs

Android Smartphones Now Work As Google TV Remotes

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Virtual Reality Explained: Dedicated Headsets
in 'Gaming Hardware'
Samsung Galaxy S9 Tipped To Release In March
in 'Smartphones'
Google Offers Details Of Titan
in 'News'