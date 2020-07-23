LG Australia has confirmed that the new LG Velvet smartphone – which features 5G capability, a 6.8-inch display, and a 3D ARC Design – will be coming to the local market in coming weeks, at a recommended retail price of $899.

It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform, which delivers fast-processing without taking up much space, allowing the smartphone to have a slim profile.

The 3D ARC Design offers symmetrical front and rear edges, and gently curved corners. The smartphone will have a premium, glossy finish, and will be available in Aurora White and Aurora Grey.

It has a 6.8-inch screen (20.5:9 aspect ratio) with OLED Cinematic FullVision display, providing enhanced detail when watching movies, streaming TV or gaming.

LG Velvet is also equipped with powerful stereo speaks and the LG 3D Sound Engine, which utilises AI to analyse and optimise audio content.

The LG Velvet features a vertically aligned ‘raindrop’-styled camera, where multiple lenses are tightly packed together. The tripe rear camera set up includes a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide camera and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front there is a 16MP camera.

It also comes with an installed LG Creators Kit, which includes 4K Timelapse Control and Voice Bokeh, expanding the tools available for those shooting photography or filming videos.

LG Velvet smartphones will be stocked at JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and selected telco carriers and online partners in the coming weeks.

Specs: