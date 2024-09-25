Lost Your Remote? Google TV Streamer Is Here To Help

If you lose the remote to your Google TV Streamer, it’s probably wedged between cushions on your lounge, or in the fridge. But, if not, have no fear. 

The new Google TV Streamer has a “Find my remote” feature, and there are three ways to locate the wretched thing:

  1. Press the button on the back of the Google TV Streamer for less than five seconds and the remote will make a beeping sound.
  2. Ask any connected Google Assistant device, like a speaker or Pixel phone, “Hey Google, find my remote,” and the remote will then chime.
  3. Access the Find My Remote feature on the Google Home app, and your remote will sound.

Listed at JB Hi-Fi for $159, Google says the 4K media streaming device allows people to watch live TV and access over 800 free channels from the likes of Pluto TV (via 10Play) and Tubi, and all organised subscriptions, for “easy browsing”.

 

Screen Shot 2024 09 25 at 11.45.31 am Lost Your Remote? Google TV Streamer Is Here To Help
Google TV Streamer.

 

Google TV Streamer tailors recommendations based on individual interests and viewing habits.

A watchlist allows users to start a library of content to be viewed later.

 

Screen Shot 2024 09 25 at 11.36.53 am Lost Your Remote? Google TV Streamer Is Here To Help
Google TV Streamer.

 

It has up to 4K HDR with Dolby Vision, and can be connected to speakers that support Dolby Atmos for 3D sound.

Google says the processor is 22% faster than previous options, with twice the memory of the previous generation.

It has 32GB of storage, and has a redesigned voice remote: “Use your voice to find shows, get answers, and control smart home devices.”

The new ambient screensaver means you can display photos from Google Photos. Or you can just tell the device what you’d like to see on screen and the AI will get to work.

 

Screen Shot 2024 09 25 at 11.41.37 am Lost Your Remote? Google TV Streamer Is Here To Help
Google TV Streamer.
Screen Shot 2024 09 25 at 11.41.42 am Lost Your Remote? Google TV Streamer Is Here To Help
Google TV Streamer.

 

The Google TV Streamer doubles as a hub for Google Home and Matter, and Thread is built in.

You can control smart devices from your TV, dim the lights or check a cameras live view.

 

Screen Shot 2024 09 25 at 11.42.10 am Lost Your Remote? Google TV Streamer Is Here To Help
Google TV Streamer.

A built-in ethernet port connects directly to your router, meaning no more Wi-Fi Russian roulette, and you can cast content from multiple compatible Android and iOS apps on your phone, tablet or laptop to your TV.

With Gemini AI technology, the latest Google TV features bring you “full summaries, reviews and season-by-season breakdowns of some of the top movies and TV shows …”

 

Screen Shot 2024 09 25 at 11.45.11 am Lost Your Remote? Google TV Streamer Is Here To Help
Google TV Streamer.

 

In addition to the new Google TV Streamer, you can get Google TV on new art TVs from Hisense and TCL and smart projectors from Vankyo, Epson and XGIMI. 

Google TV is also expanding to more countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

